The Little Things Debuts at Comfest 2025, Expanding into Bahrain Market

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28th January 2025: The Little Things, the UAE's leading collectible shop, is thrilled to announce its participation in Comfest Bahrain, leading and vibrant pop culture event that celebrates anime, comics, gaming, and entertainment. This marks The Little Things’ first event in Bahrain, promising an immersive experience for pop culture enthusiasts from January 31 to February 1, 2025, at the Bahrain International Circuit. The Little Things booth is themed around “Unlock worlds you've never seen!” recreating a vibrant, Japanese-inspired atmosphere to bring the worlds of anime and pop culture to life.

Bahrain’s premier pop culture event, Comfest 2025, promises an unforgettable experience with a star-studded lineup of iconic celebrities for exclusive fan engagements. The event will unite fans from across the region, featuring celebrity panels, cosplay competitions, an artist alley, vendor booths, esports tournaments, and more. For The Little Things, Comfest serves as an exceptional platform to engage with Bahrain’s vibrant pop culture community, anime fans, gamers, and collectors of all ages who share a passion for discovering exclusive merchandise and celebrating fandom culture.

Commenting on the successful commencement of the event, Hassan Tamimi, CEO of The Little Things, said “Comfest 2025 marks an exciting milestone for us as we bring The Little Things’ unique offerings to Bahrain’s passionate pop-culture community. Our goal is to create a one-of-a-kind experience where fans can immerse themselves in the worlds they love, discover rare collectibles, and connect with like-minded enthusiasts. We are thrilled to foster meaningful connections with a new audience, introduce our brand to the region, and share the joy of pop culture with Bahrain’s vibrant community.”

The Little Things’ booth will be designed around the theme “Unlock worlds you’ve never seen!” recreating a vibrant, Japanese-inspired atmosphere. Attendees can expect a curated selection of premium toys, figures, collectibles, and exclusive merchandise, showcasing the best of anime and pop culture.

“At Comfest, we are proud to showcase our exclusive collection that includes the Plawres Sanshiro limited edition bust, the Joker life-size limited-edition statue, and the Superman life-size bust. These extraordinary pieces reflect our commitment to bringing rare and iconic collectibles to fans and ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.” Mr. Tamimi further added.

The Little Things seeks to connect the brand with Bahrain’s fan community, build lasting relationships with pop culture enthusiasts through an engaging and interactive experience, and evoke joy and nostalgia through unique merchandise and events. The Little Things booth welcome every attendees and encourage to visit the booth to “unlock worlds” and explore the exciting world of pop culture collectibles.

The Little Things stands as a vibrant cornerstone of pop-culture retail in the UAE and the Middle East. The store offers a unique selection of pop-culture merchandise that celebrates nostalgia and imagination. Staying true to its mantra, "Unlock Worlds You've Never Seen," The Little Things brings childhood fantasies to life, rekindling cherished memories for fans and collectors alike.

With a reputation for exclusivity and variety, The Little Things ensures every customer finds something special to ignite their passion. Its deep connection with the community extends beyond products, hosting events, fostering creativity, and collaborating with local talents. Whether you’re searching for rare finds or seeking to connect with fellow enthusiasts, The Little Things transforms shopping into an immersive journey of wonder and discovery. Website:





