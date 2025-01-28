Al Misnad Meets Cote D'ivoire's Minister Of Women, Family And Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Minister of Women, Family and Children of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Nasseneba Toure, who is visiting Doha.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them as well as the enhancement of cooperation across the areas of development, education, women and children. The meeting also addressed several topics of common interest.