Al Misnad Meets Cote D'ivoire's Minister Of Women, Family And Children
Date
1/28/2025 2:15:57 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Minister of Women, Family and Children of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Nasseneba Toure, who is visiting Doha.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them as well as the enhancement of cooperation across the areas of development, education, women and children. The meeting also addressed several topics of common interest.
MENAFN28012025000063011010ID1109136172
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.