US Justice Dept. Dismisses Employees Involved In Investigations Against Pres. Trump

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has dismissed several employees over their involvement in two cases against President Donald Trump, according to an internal memo obtained by US media.

A DOJ official stated late on Monday that "Acting Attorney General James McHenry terminated the employment of a number of DOJ officials who played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump."

The employees worked on special counsel Jack Smith's investigation that led to now-dismissed indictments against over his handling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the lead-up to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

According to CNN, McHenry reportedly stated "You played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump. The proper functioning of government critically depends on the trust superior officials place in their subordinates."

"Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President's agenda faithfully," he added.

The Hill newspaper reported that the DOJ stressed that this action is consistent with the mission of disarming the government, a charge Trump has long leveled at the administration of former President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in general, considering that they are using the judiciary as a weapon against him.

NBC News reported that the dismissals mark a significant escalation in Trumps efforts to retaliate against individuals he perceives as political adversaries.

Trump has faced several legal challenges in recent years, including accusations of attempting to overturn the presidential election results and illegally retaining classified government documents after leaving office.

Both cases were dropped by the DOJ following Trumps recent election victory, with the department citing its longstanding policy of not pursuing legal action against sitting presidents. (end)

