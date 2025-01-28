Cong's True Intent Is To Eradicate Sanatan Dharma: Sudhanshu Trivedi On Kharge's Holy Dip Jibe

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday accused the party of aiming for "eradication of Sanatan Dharm" and "dismantling Hinduism," claiming that Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks reflect party's deep-rooted disregard for Indian culture and traditions.

Reacting to Congress chief's comments during the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Trivedi claimed that the statements reflect Congress' consistent stance against Sanatan Dharma.

At the rally, Kharge questioned the relevance of BJP leaders' holy dips in the river Ganga during the Maha Kumbh and said that such acts do little to address poverty, hunger, and other pressing issues.

Trivedi criticised Kharge's apology for "potentially hurting sentiments," saying, "Kharge's so-called apology proves that these are not his feelings but rather the Congress party's true intent -- the eradication of Sanatan Dharm and to dismantle Hinduism globally. The Congress has once again shown its tendency to make cheap and objectionable statements about Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma."

Highlighting the economic importance of the Maha Kumbh, Trivedi said, "The event is expected to generate an economy of Rs 2.5 lakh crore, contributing nearly 1 per cent to the GDP. Spiritual tourism has seen a 21.4 per cent increase, with a surge in visa applications from foreigners. This shows how deeply the Maha Kumbh contributes to India's economy and cultural identity."

Trivedi also mentioned notable international participation, citing Lauren Powell, wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, as one of the visitors. He added, "Even amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, sanyasis from both countries are camping together, performing havans for world peace. But Congress seems unable to digest this."

Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the media, Trivedi called the remarks a reflection of the party's "panic" over electoral defeats.

Rahul Gandhi had accused the media of ignoring the pressing issues of farmers and common people due to its alleged control by business groups.

Trivedi countered by stating, "Instead of making baseless allegations against the media, Rahul Gandhi should introspect on Congress' consistent electoral defeats. This habit of blaming others stems from the party's inability to accept its failures."

The BJP MP reiterated that Congress' criticism of the Maha Kumbh and its leaders' spiritual practices reflects a lack of understanding of the cultural and economic significance of such events.