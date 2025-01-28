Telegraph: London hosting over 600,000 unlawful emigrants

(MENAFN) Upon a new research, over 600,000 unlawful emigrants are residing in London as reported in a news agency. This number stands for some 60 percent of the more than one million unlawful emigrants estimated to exist in the United Kingdom.



The research, which was gained by the journal on the basis of information freedom rules for the environment, generated a scope between 390,355 and 585,533 unlawful emigrants at the lowest and highest of its estimate with an average of 487,944.



It is said that Thames Water, private utility company, was asked to do the research to measure the figures of unknown consumers of its utilities to efficiently fulfill the needs.



The research which was resulted by a consulting firm as well as demography and data professionals at a university estimated that more than one million of unlawful emigrants live around the UK in total. The research also showed that the main reasons behind the unlawful emigrants are to work, study or just as visitors but remained there even after the expiration of their visas.

