Vcuarts Qatar Announces AEB Award Recipients For 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Two exemplary graduating students from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar's (VCUarts Qatar) Graphic Design and Interior Design programmes were the recipients of the Arab Engineering Bureau (AEB) Awards for Design Excellence for 2025, while two outstanding junior students were honoured with AEB's award for Creative Achievement and Potential.

The AEB Design Excellence awards were instituted in 2007 by Arab Engineering Bureau's Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Architect, Ibrahaim Jaidah, to encourage and assist outstanding graduating students from VCUarts Qatar's graphic design and interior design department, as they begin their lives as designers, and contribute to the community's art and design landscape.

In 2014, AEB extended its generosity by introducing two additional awards for Junior students-one for Interior Design and one for Graphic Design. These awards were created to inspire students in their junior year, encouraging them to push their creative boundaries and strive for excellence as they progressed in their studies.

This year's ceremony was held in Saffron Hall at VCUarts Qatar, where Ibrahim Jaidah presented each of the students with their awards. The Dean of VCUarts Qatar, Amir Berbić gave remarks, while program chairs and directors, faculty and staff, and the award recipients and their families attended.

The first award of the day was the AEB Award for Creative Achievement and Potential. This award recognizes one junior student from each of the Graphic Design and the Interior Design programs for creative achievement over their first three years as a student, and is an incentive for them to continue their commitment to excellence.

Jadaih presented the AEB award for Creative Achievement and Potential in Graphic Design to Sruthi Subashi, and the AEB award for Creative Achievement and Potential in Interior Design to Joanna Jaber.

Jaidah presented the AEB Award for Design Excellence in Interior Design to Haneen Darwich, and Aiman Mohammed was the recipient of the AEB Award for Design Excellence in Graphic Design.

“Since its establishment in 1998, VCUarts Qatar has stood as a beacon of creativity and innovation in design within the region. The vision initially set forth by H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser has flourished, and today, we proudly witness the impact of that vision through the many accomplished graduates of VCUarts Qatar who are now shaping the design industry and holding influential positions across prominent institutions,” said Ibrahim Jaidah.

“At Arab Engineering Bureau (AEB), we are honoured to have contributed to this journey by supporting the AEB Awards for the past 19 years. It brings us great pride to see the award recipients thrive in their professional paths.”

Dean Berbić said,“Support from an Industry leader such as Jaidah is crucial for talented students early on in their careers. Ibrahim Jaidah is recognized as a pioneer of a new architectural movement that combines the far-reaching influences of Islamic art with modern styles to create memorable structures that are shaping Qatar. Today, it gives the VCUarts Qatar community great satisfaction to see the next generation of creatives from our university being recognised by such a renowned designer and pioneer as Jaidah.”