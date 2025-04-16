Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sultan Of Oman Meets Several Dutch Company Ceos, Business Leaders

Sultan Of Oman Meets Several Dutch Company Ceos, Business Leaders


2025-04-16 04:01:29
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, who is currently visiting the Netherlands, has met with a number of CEOs of major Dutch companies and business leaders.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with developing economic and industrial partnerships in the sectors of ports, logistics services, maritime trade, chemical industries, renewable energy, and agriculture and food, in addition to cooperation in the cultural and academic fields.

MENAFN16042025000067011011ID1109435678

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search