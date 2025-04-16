403
Sultan Of Oman Meets Several Dutch Company Ceos, Business Leaders
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, who is currently visiting the Netherlands, has met with a number of CEOs of major Dutch companies and business leaders.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with developing economic and industrial partnerships in the sectors of ports, logistics services, maritime trade, chemical industries, renewable energy, and agriculture and food, in addition to cooperation in the cultural and academic fields.
