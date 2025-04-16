Lawyer Mubarak Al Sulaiti Featured On Cover Of 'THE LAW' Magazine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In further recognition of his distinguished legal career, Mubarak Al Sulaiti, founder and president of Al Sulaiti Law Firm, has featured on the cover of“THE LAW” magazine in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the legal field.

THE LAW magazine, Paris edition, is one of the most prominent specialised legal magazines in the world and the region.

In its latest issue, which was launched at the Excellence in Legal Leadership ceremony held as part of Paris Arbitration Week 2025, the magazine highlighted key milestones in Al Sulaiti's career, including his founding of Al Sulaiti Law Firm and his handling of numerous local and international cases that marked a significant turning point in the legal arena. It also touched on his future vision for developing a legal practice in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, as well as his role in promoting a culture of the rule of law and justice, following his election as President of the Qatar Lawyers Association for a second consecutive term.

This recognition reflects Mubarak Al Sulaiti's status as one of the region's most prominent legal figures and reinforces Qatar's presence on the global legal map.