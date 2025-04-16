Transport Minister Discusses Cooperation In Transportation Sector With Visiting Officials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani met with Yemeni Minister of Transport Dr. Abdulsalam Saleh Humaid, on the sidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025). The two officials discussed relations in the areas of transportation and ways to enhance them.

Cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Cuba in the areas of transportation and ways to enhance them particularly with respect to air transportation activities were discussed by the Minister of Transport and Cuban Minister of Transport H E Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila who met on the sidelines of FALC 2025.

The Minister of Transport also met with Deputy Minister of Transport of Malaysia H E Datuk Haji Hasbi bin Haji Habibollah, on the sidelines of FALC 2025. The officials discussed aspects of cooperation in the fields of transportation and ways to develop them, particularly by utilizing modern and smart technologies in the transportation and civil aviation sectors.

The relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Ghana in the areas of transportation and ways to enhance them, particularly in areas of training on civil aviation, were discussed as the Minister of Transport met with Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation of the Republic of Fiji H E Viliame Gavoka, on the sidelines of FALC 2025. The two officials discussed relations in the areas of transportation and ways to enhance them, particularly in air transportation.