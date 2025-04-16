King Receives US Senator Ernst

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday received United States Senator Joni Ernst.The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US, and ways to bolster and expand cooperation in various fields.The meeting also touched on developments in the region, and efforts to stop Israel's war on Gaza and reinstate the ceasefire immediately, as well as the situation in Syria and Lebanon.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.