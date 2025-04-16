403
Saudi Hajj Permanent Committee Announces New Projects To Facilitate Pilgrims
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Saudi Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah has unveiled new development projects in the holy sites aimed at ensuring maximum comfort for pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj season of 1446 AH.
During its first meeting, the committee announced ongoing efforts to renovate mosques for land pilgrims in Mina and Namirah in Arafat, as well as shading pedestrian paths in Mina over an area of approximately 50,000 square meters.
Additionally, pathways in Arafat will be shaded and cooled over 60,000 square meters, with the installation of canopies equipped with mist fans to reduce the effects of direct sunlight and improve the climate conditions. In the area of Jabal Al Rahmah, an estimated 785 square meters will be equipped with similar cooling canopies. Another project aims to mitigate heat stress at Namirah Mosque, covering an area of 85,000 square meters.
The initiatives also include the establishment of 15 emergency and first-aid centers, along with 71 emergency and first-aid stations distributed along the pilgrims' routes. As part of the second phase of the Muzdalifah Pathway Project, an area of 170,000 square meters will be developed with rubberized flooring, green spaces, rest areas , and water stations for pilgrims' convenience.
