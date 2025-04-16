403
Al Kuwari Praises Success Of The Amir Sword's Arabian Camel Racing Festival
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vice Chairman of Camel Racing Organizing Committee Abdullah Al Kuwari affirmed that the annual festival of purebred Arabian camels racing on the sword of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is one of the most prominent festivals in the Gulf region. He highlighted the unprecedented participation and remarkable success achieved this season, attributed to the unlimited support of Qatars leadership for the sport of forefathers.
In his statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Kuwari noted that the 15-day festival witnessed intense competition, surprises, and new records across all categories and ages, both in the events of Their Excellencies and Sheikhs' camels and at the level of tribal camel owners' competitions.
He added that the increasing number of participants each year reflects the success of the committee's strategy to enhance and develop the sport of forefathers. This growth also underscores the owners' dedication to breeding and acquiring the best camel lineages. He pointed out that this years festival edition saw significant participation from various fields in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
Al Kuwari emphasized the distinctiveness of this seasons festival program, which scheduled races for silver and gold symbols across all categories within a single week, ensuring greater attendance of owners in Doha. He described the races for the silver and gold swords for Al Hail and Al Zamoul competitions as highly competitive and suspenseful, where no winner was guaranteed until crossing the finish line.
He remarked that the final two days of the festival featured intense participation and competition to claim the silver and gold symbols, especially with the close levels of competitors.
Notably, the six symbols for tribal owners saw varied winners, while in the gold symbols for Their Excellencies and Sheikhs , Shِahania camels dominated by securing three symbols, leaving the fourth symbol for Presidency camels.
Al Kuwari highlighted that the festival stood out for its competitiveness across all categories and races, with many surprises in both younger and older age groups. He reiterated the committees commitment to annually supporting this major festival, one of the most significant in the region, due to its prestige and distinguished participation from across the Gulf. This reflects the dedication and backing of officials for the sport in Qatar and the broader GCC.
The Vice Chairman extended congratulations to all winners of silver and gold symbols and all participants in the 15-day festival. He stated that everyone present at Al Shahaniya racetrack is a winner, as the ultimate goal is to develop the sport of forefathers.
Al Kuwari praised the festival's considerable success this season, which saw a doubling in participation numbers and the introduction of new camel owners into the competition. The festival was also enriched by various events held on its sidelines, notably the Heritage Race for Human Riders , which featured distinguished local and Gulf participation, as well as the fourth edition of the International Camel Handball Championship Qatar 2025, involving 17 countries from five continents, with Qatar winning the title.
Concluding his remarks to QNA, Al Kuwari underscored that this years annual festival of purebred Arabian camels racing on the sword of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani showcased numerous positive aspects, making it one of the best seasons yet. He particularly noted the large audience turnout , along with the increase in trade activity in sales and purchases, which serves as a clear indicator of the significant economic impact of this premier Gulf heritage sport.
