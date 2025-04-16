Mowasalat (Karwa) Hosts 18Th Chief Audit Executive Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mowasalat (Karwa) hosted the 18th gathering of the Chief Audit Executive Forum, bringing together over 20 internal audit leaders from various prominent organisations in Qatar.

The forum, which serves as a collaborative platform for thought leadership and knowledge-sharing, focused on the theme of Internal Audit Structure & Independence - a critical topic shaping the future of corporate governance, internal audit and risk management practices.

The event was headed by Moses Chavi, Internal Audit Director Mowasalat (Karwa), and facilitated by Hatem El-Safty, EY Partner – Risk Consulting, with valuable contributions from participating internal audit leaders.

Key discussions revolved around the independence requirements of the new Global Internal Audit Standards and their impact on internal audit functions, the evolving role of management and board of directors, and the global risk landscape for 2025.

Recognising the vital role of internal audit in strengthening corporate governance, Mowasalat (Karwa) provided a dynamic environment where professionals engaged in insightful presentations and interactive workshops.

The sessions explored real-world corporate and industry scenarios, equipping attendees with practical strategies to enhance internal audit independence, building strong relationships with management and boards, and driving governance excellence within their organizations.

Commenting on the success of the forum, Nader Sultan D R Al-Shammari, Head of Internal Audit – Shared Services, said,“Mowasalat (Karwa) is committed to upholding best practices in governance and internal audit. By hosting the CAE Forum, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange among audit leaders, ensuring that organizations across Qatar continue to strengthen their internal control practices and corporate governance frameworks.”