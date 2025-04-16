Media City Qatar Partners With Dpa To Launch Regional Editorial Hub

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar and the German Press Agency (dpa) have signed a collaboration agreement to establish a regional editorial hub. This partnership strengthens Qatar's role as a leading media platform and enhances news coverage across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Operations are set to begin in June 2025 and will continue for an initial period of five years.

By partnering with dpa, one of the world's leading independent news agencies, Media City Qatar continues its commitment to supporting high-quality news coverage and fostering the presence of global media organizations. The new hub will expand dpa's services, deepen regional reporting, and contribute to its global coverage in Arabic, German, English, and Spanish. In addition to editorial operations, dpa will offer professional training for media entities and individuals, with a focus on developing Qatari talent. With a network spanning all over the world with 137 locations, dpa provides fact-based, nonpartisan journalism to media organizations, government institutions, and corporate clients.

During the MoU signing, Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said:“By welcoming dpa to our ecosystem of over 200 licensed partners, we reinforce our commitment to supporting Arabic content and advancing regional storytelling. This partnership is a significant step in shaping the future of media, driving innovation, and ensuring diverse stories from our region reach global audiences, further establishing Media City Qatar as a catalyst for the next generation of international media.”

Peter Kropsch, CEO, dpa, added:“We are delighted that, together with Media City Qatar, we have succeeded in expanding dpa's editorial presence in the Gulf region. dpa has been reporting successfully in Arabic for decades and has strong roots and correspondent offices in many Arab countries. The strength of our commitment in the region is demonstrated by the Arabic Service launched last year together with AP. With the new editorial hub in Doha, we are extending our independent and non-partisan reporting from a region that is more and more getting into the focus of global public.”

This partnership highlights Media City Qatar's role in shaping a dynamic media ecosystem in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 by supporting the growth of news agencies. Through recent agreements with global media and technology leaders, Media City Qatar continues to drive innovation and foster the region's media sector.