Kuwaiti Delegation Visits Ministry Of Interior's Departments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Kuwaiti delegation visited several departments of the State of Qatar's Ministry of Interior, as part of bilateral security cooperation.
The delegation from Kuwait's interior ministry began the visit by learning about the tasks of the Establishments and Authorities Security Department. A field presentation was given by the Security Support and Backup Force Department, demonstrating the level of preparedness and professionalism in carrying out security tasks.
The delegation also visited the General Directorate of Industrial Security, where it was briefed on the work mechanisms and procedures of its departments.
The delegation listened to a detailed explanation of the latest equipment and technologies used in the fields of protection and security. It also conducted a field tour of Ras Laffan Industrial City, where it was briefed on the security protection system and procedures followed to ensure the security and safety of vital facilities.
