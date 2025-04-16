Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UK Minister Of State For International Development

2025-04-16 04:01:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with HE Minister of State for International Development of the United Kingdom Baroness Jennifer Chapman, on the sidelines of the London Sudan Conference, held Tuesday in London.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, particularly in the areas of humanitarian response and joint development work.

