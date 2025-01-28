Four People Injured As Russians Shell Zaporizhzhia Region 362 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers shelled eight settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 362 times. In the Vasylivka district, four people were in Russian attacks.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out eight on Stepnohirsk. As many as 202 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Seven MLRS targeted Novodanylivka and Novodarivka. Russian forces also launched 145 artillery strikes on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

Enemy drone debris partially destroys two private houses in

“Two women and two men were wounded as in the Vasylivskyi district a result of an enemy attack,” said Fedorov.

There were also 35 reports of damage caused to private houses, apartments, cars and an educational institution, he added.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, with guided aerial bombs the day before.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA