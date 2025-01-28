Kuwait Crude Oil Loses 33 Cents Mon. To USD 81.47 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil lost 33 cents during Monday's trading to reach USD 81.47 per barrel compared with USD 81.80 last Friday, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday. Brent futures dropped USD 1.42 to USD 77.08 pb and West Texas Intermediate futures declined USD 1.49 to USD 73.17 pb. (end) km

