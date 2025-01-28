Trump suggests bordering Arab countries to host Palestinian refugees

(MENAFN) American leader Donald has recommended that bordering Arab nations should host Palestinian refugees as well as ‘clean out’ the tormented Gaza Strip.



On Saturday, Trump declared to reporters aboard Air Force One that he contacted King of Jordan, Abdullah II regarding the conflict in addition to talking with Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday.



Trump stated “I’d like Egypt to take people, and I’d like Jordan to take people.” He also added You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, we just clean out that whole thing. It’s a real mess.”



Trump also informed journalists that “It’s literally a demolition site right now. Almost everything’s demolished, and people are dying there,” in addition to “so, I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change.”



MENAFN28012025000045015687ID1109135897