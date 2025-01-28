KNX Products Market Value To Surpass USD 24.3 Billion By 2034, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KNX Products size is expected to be worth around USD 24.3 Bn by 2034, from USD 14.8 Bn in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2025 to 2034.

- Tajammul PangarkarNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Report OverviewThe Global KNX Products Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for smart systems across various industries, particularly in the residential and commercial building sectors. KNX, a leading standard for home and building control, enables intelligent communication between devices in a building, facilitating energy efficiency, security, and comfort. The market size is projected to reach USD 24.3 billion by 2034, growing from USD 14.8 billion in 2024, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.The advancements in automation technologies and the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) providing key drivers for its expansion. The market is characterized by a diverse range of product offerings, including lighting control, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, security and surveillance, and energy management solutions. These systems are widely adopted across residential, commercial, and industrial applications, with the rise of smart cities and green building initiatives further fueling their demand.Several factors are contributing to the growth of the KNX products market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, which has led to a surge in the adoption of smart building technologies. KNX systems enable real-time energy monitoring, automated control, and optimized resource utilization, resulting in cost savings and reduced environmental impact. Additionally, the growing trend of urbanization and the development of smart infrastructure have created opportunities for integrating KNX products into modern buildings and urban spaces.As more buildings transition to smart environments, there is substantial potential for innovation in automation and control solutions. Emerging trends, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with KNX systems, will drive further advancements in system capabilities, enhancing their efficiency and functionality. Furthermore, government regulations supporting energy-efficient buildings and the continued evolution of IoT technologies will play a crucial role in shaping the market's trajectory over the next decade.👉 Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: free-sample/Key Takeaways. KNX Products Market size is expected to be worth around USD 24.3 Bn by 2034, from USD 14.8 Bn in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.0%.. Sensors held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 65.1% share of the KNX products market.. Lighting Control held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 43.2% share of the KNX products market.. Commercial held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 52.2% share of the KNX products market.. Europe dominated the global KNX products market, capturing a significant share of 45.4%, valued at approximately USD 6.6 billion.KNX Products Statistics. Lighting remains the primary smart home application, used in 71% of projects.. Temperature control is the second most common application at 64%.. Blinds and shutters are incorporated in 52% of smart home projects.. Energy management functions are now included in 50% of smart home projects, showing increased interest in sustainability.. The home automation market in India is projected to grow at a rate of 20-25% over the next 5-6 years.Key Market SegmentsSensors led the KNX products market, capturing over 65.1% of the market share. Sensors play a pivotal role in the KNX ecosystem, enabling real-time monitoring of environmental factors like temperature, humidity, and motion. Their popularity is driven by the rising demand for smart building technologies and home automation systems, which prioritize energy efficiency and optimized building management.Lighting Control held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for over 43.2% of the KNX products market. The widespread adoption of KNX-based lighting control systems is driven by their ability to reduce energy consumption and enhance user comfort through functionalities such as dimming, scene setting, and daylight harvesting. These features are especially valued in both residential and commercial buildings, where energy efficiency is a top priority.The Commercial segment led the market, accounting for more than 52.2% of the total share. The adoption of KNX products in commercial spaces-such as offices, retail, hospitality, and healthcare-is driven by the need for energy-efficient systems and enhanced building management. KNX automation solutions enable businesses to streamline the management of lighting, HVAC, security, and other systems, leading to operational cost savings and improved productivity.👉 Directly Purchase a copy of the report - Save as Much as 30%!Key Market Segments ListBy Type. Sensors. Actuators. System Devices. OthersBy Application. Lighting Control. HVAC Control. Shutter & Blind Control. Energy Management. Access & Security Control. OthersBy End-use. Commercial. Residential. OthersRegulations On the KNX Products Market1. Energy Efficiency Standards: KNX products are often required to meet stringent energy efficiency regulations. Governments across various regions promote the use of smart building technologies, including KNX systems, to reduce energy consumption. These regulations are designed to ensure that KNX systems contribute to sustainable building operations by optimizing lighting, HVAC, and other energy-consuming systems.2. Building Code Compliance: KNX products must comply with local building codes that specify minimum standards for safety, accessibility, and energy performance. This ensures that smart building systems, including KNX, are integrated in a way that meets the structural, electrical, and environmental requirements of both residential and commercial properties, contributing to overall building safety and efficiency.3. Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Regulations: To ensure that KNX products do not interfere with other electronic devices, they must adhere to electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards. These regulations help maintain the proper functioning of all connected systems, ensuring that KNX devices work harmoniously within smart buildings without causing disruptions or performance issues.4. Environmental Impact Regulations: KNX products are subject to environmental regulations aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of electronic devices. This includes compliance with the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) directive, which limits the use of harmful materials like lead, mercury, and cadmium in the production of KNX devices, ensuring they are eco-friendly and recyclable.5. Data Protection and Security: With the increasing use of IoT in KNX systems, data security regulations have become a significant focus. KNX products must comply with data protection laws, such as the GDPR in Europe, which require manufacturers to implement strict cybersecurity measures. These regulations ensure that personal and operational data exchanged by KNX systems remains secure and private.Regional AnalysisEurope dominated the global KNX products market, holding a substantial 45.4% share, valued at approximately USD 6.6 billion. The region's leadership is attributed to its strong commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability, driven by strict regulations and government incentives. Initiatives such as the European Union's push for nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB) by 2025 and the European Green Deal have significantly accelerated the adoption of KNX systems, especially in countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and France. These nations have seen extensive integration of KNX products in both residential and commercial buildings, with a focus on energy optimization in new construction projects.North America holds the second-largest share of the market, with the U.S. and Canada witnessing steady growth in the adoption of KNX products. This region's demand is driven by the increasing focus on smart buildings and energy-efficient solutions. Key areas of growth include energy management, lighting control, and HVAC systems, particularly in commercial spaces. Government policies, tax incentives, and regulations aimed at improving building energy performance have played a crucial role in boosting the market in North America.Key Players Analysis. Siemens. Schneider Electric. ABB. Albrecht Jung GmbH & Co. KG (JUNG). G. Brück Electronic GmbH. GVS. STEINEL. Urmet. Lime International. Hager. Berker. Gira. HDL Automation. Ekinex. MDT Technologies GmBH. Zennio Avance y Tecnología S.L.. IPAS GmbH

Lawrence John

Prudour

+91 91308 55334

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.