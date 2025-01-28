Swiss Army Head Concerned By Delayed Equipment Orders
Swiss army chief Thomas Süssli has admitted concerns over delays of the delivery of war materiels that are vital for Switzerland's defence.
In an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper, Süssli said he shared concerns of a parliamentary committee over seven delayed orders, which include military drones from Israel.
“These projects all have the purpose of strengthening the army's defence capability,” said Süssli.
