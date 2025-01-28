عربي


Swiss Army Head Concerned By Delayed Equipment Orders

1/28/2025 12:42:08 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss army chief Thomas Süssli has admitted concerns over delays of the delivery of war materiels that are vital for Switzerland's defence.

This content was published on January 27, 2025 - 10:56 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Armeechef Süssli teilt Sorgen zum Zustand von Armee-Projekten Original Read more: Armeechef Süssli teilt Sorgen zum Zustand von Armee-Projekte

In an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper, Süssli said he shared concerns of a parliamentary committee over seven delayed orders, which include military drones from Israel.

“These projects all have the purpose of strengthening the army's defence capability,” said Süssli.

