Swiss Army Head Concerned By Delayed Equipment Orders

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss chief Thomas Süssli has admitted concerns over delays of the delivery of war materiels that are vital for Switzerland's defence.

This content was published on January 27, 2025 - 10:56 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper, Süssli said he shared concerns of a parliamentary committee over seven delayed orders, which include military drones from Israel.

“These projects all have the purpose of strengthening the army's defence capability,” said Süssli.