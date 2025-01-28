Shahed UAV Attack: Enterprise In Kharkiv On Fire After Gas Pipeline Damage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out at a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district after a Russian drone hit it, covering an area of about 1,500 square meters.

This was reported by Suspilne Kharkiv with reference to the director of the city's emergency department, Bohdan Hladkykh, Ukrinform reports.

“An enemy Shahed-type drone has hit the territory of a civilian enterprise. According to preliminary information, the affected building is a woodworking shop. The impact has resulted in damage to a gas pipeline used for production purposes at the facility. This incident has led to a large-scale fire that has spread extensively. In response to this incident, over 12 units of the State Emergency Service, along with equipment provided by the Kharkiv City Council, are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the fire,” he said.

The fire has reportedly completely engulfed the two-storey building. The premises of neighboring businesses and at least two vehicles parked nearby were also damaged.

Hladkykh said that there had been no reported casualties as a result of the explosion and subsequent fire. "There is information about two victims, who are experiencing an acute stress reaction. They are not employees of the company, and no one was here at the time of the explosion. They are local residents," the official added.