Enemy Drone Debris Partially Destroys Two Private Houses In Chernihiv
1/28/2025 12:08:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two private houses in Chernihiv have been partially destroyed by debris from an enemy drone.
Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The wreckage of the Shahed was recorded... Two private houses were partially destroyed. No one was injured," he wrote.
Later, the official noted that the emergency services had taken priority action and the fire had been extinguished. A National Police investigation team is working at the scene.
"I am convening a technical and emergency commission to organize assistance for the affected residents," Bryzhynskyi added.
As reported, last night, a fire broke out at a civilian enterprise in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv after it was hit by a Russian drone - the blaze covered around 1,500 square meters.
