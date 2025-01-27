Pet King Brands Aids Animals Impacted By Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a devastating start to the new year with wildfires continuing to advance through the greater Los Angeles area, Pet King Brands , leader of the veterinarian-recommended ZYMOX® and Oratene® pet products, provides monetary and product donations to organizations providing relief to animals in need.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy, and our thoughts are with all those affected," said Debra Decker, Pet King Brands Director of Marketing. "We deeply appreciate the effort community members, first responders and local shelters are making to rescue animals, and we are committed to offering our support."

Shelters, rescues and organizations Pet King Brands has partnered with in donations include:



Pasadena Humane Society

Canine Rescue Club

Animal Wellness Foundation

US Equestrian Federation Disaster Fund

The 11:11 Media Impact Emergency Fund

Little Bitty Animal Sanctuary

Best Friends Los Angeles

The Lange Foundation

Yogi's House The International Cat Association

Join Pet King Brands in supporting animals affected by the wildfires by donating to trusted organizations that help rescue, shelter and care for displaced animals. A list can be found here .

For more information on Pet King Brands, visit . If you are a member of the media and would like to request more information, hi-res images or an interview with Pet King Brands founders, please contact Kerry Sutherland at K. Sutherland PR, (775) 360-6101 or [email protected] .

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX ® Ear and Skin products, Oratene ® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense® , and ZYLAFEN ®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth, offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

