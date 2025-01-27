عربي


Zelensky Meets With Macron: Security Cooperation, Continued Support For Ukraine On Table


1/27/2025 7:11:28 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday held a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel macron to discuss security cooperation and further support for Ukraine.

Zelensky reported this on X , Ukrinform saw

"I had a meeting with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss further support for Ukraine," he wrote.

The parties focused on security cooperation and possible formats for security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe.

"We are counting on France's support in the negotiation process for EU accession," Zelensky noted.

The Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to France for its steadfast and unwavering support for Ukraine on the path to a just and lasting peace.

Photo archive: President's Office

UkrinForm

