Fire Breaks Out Outside Man City Stadium Ahead Of Champions League Game
Date
1/29/2025 2:36:47 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
A fire broke out in a merchandise stand outside the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday before Manchester City hosted Club Brugge in their final Champions League group match.
British media said the fire broke out when City were unveiling their new January signings on a stage nearby.
Photo: AFP file
The fire has since been put out.
