Vertiv Leads Discussions On Advanced Cooling Solutions For AI At Data Center Nation In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, played a prominent role at the inaugural Data Center Nation held recently in Riyadh. The event served as the leading for the data center in Saudi Arabia and brought together key players, thought leaders, and innovators in the field. Vertiv, in collaboration with Mohammed Mansour Al-Rumaih (MMR KSA), participated as a sponsor, highlighting their joint commitment to advancing data center infrastructure and innovation in the region.

During the event, Vertiv led an insightful panel discussion titled“Cooling the AI Era,” moderated by Piergiorgio Tagliapietra, Director of Application Engineering Thermal Management for EMEA, Vertiv. The session delved deep into the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its profound implications for data center infrastructure. As AI adoption accelerates, driving high-performance computing (HPC) advancements, power and cooling requirements have significantly increased, with rack densities now frequently surpassing 100 kW per rack. The discussion highlighted the industry's shift from traditional cooling systems to advanced solutions such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling and rear-door heat exchangers.

Attendees at Vertiv's booth experienced the innovative VertivTM 360AI platform, which integrates liquid and air-cooling technologies for high-density deployments of up to 132 kW per rack. This solution delivers unparalleled heat management, operational efficiency, and future readiness.





Vertiv's team of experts also engaged with participants to discuss 2025 data center trends, focusing on the industry's response to AI through advancements in power and cooling infrastructure, energy management, sustainability practices, and cybersecurity. The discussions underscored the importance of collaboration in developing AI Factory roadmaps, integrating IT with infrastructure, and addressing the growing regulatory focus on AI applications and their environmental impact.

Tassos Peppas, Regional Director METCA, Vertiv said:“We were thrilled to be part of the inaugural Data Center Nation event in Riyadh, an emerging hub for data center innovation. Vertiv has always been at the forefront of technological evolution, and our commitment to advancing industry conversations remains steadfast. Engaging in forums like this, alongside our strategic partners and regional thought leaders from across the region, builds on our successes at similar events in the UAE, Poland, and Italy. Leading the discussion on 'Cooling the AI Era' allowed us to delve deep into the challenges and opportunities brought about by AI's rapid expansion.”

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing an unprecedented digital transformation, fueled by strategic investments aligned with the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 initiative.” added Peppas. Vertiv is proud to support this remarkable growth by providing cutting-edge infrastructure solutions that power the Kingdom's vision for digital diversification and technological excellence. Our participation in Data Center Nation reinforces our commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia's digital transformation, supporting high-performance, scalable, and energy-efficient data centers critical to the region's future development.”

