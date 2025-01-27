Xtreme Park Adventures Announces 2025 Summer Camp Program In Raleigh-Durham Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our goal is to provide an unforgettable summer experience that builds confidence, teaches new skills, and fosters friendships in a safe, supportive environment” - Fernando OrtegaRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xtreme Park Adventures , the Triangle's premier outdoor adventure destination, today announced the launch of its 2025 Summer Day Camp program, offering eight exciting weekly sessions from June 16 through August 8. The program combines traditional summer camp activities with unique adventure experiences for children ages 7-16.



Led by award-winning educator Fernando Ortega and his experienced team, this summer camp features an extensive range of activities including paintball, laser tag, rock climbing, ziplines, and ropes courses. New for 2025, the camp introduces specialized add-on programs including a Reptile & Science Center and ATV Adventure programs for select age groups.



"Our goal is to provide an unforgettable summer experience that builds confidence, teaches new skills, and fosters friendships in a safe, supportive environment," said Fernando Ortega, Camp Director and Wake County Physical Education Teacher of the Year Award winner. "With our 15:1 camper-to-counselor ratio, we ensure every child receives the attention and guidance they need."



Camp sessions are available in both half-day (9:00 AM - 12:00 PM) and full-day (9:00 AM - 4:00 PM) formats. Super Early Bird pricing starts at $199 for half-day sessions and $299 for full-day sessions, available through February 28.



Notable features of the 2025 program include:



- Daily rotation of activities including team sports, arts & crafts, and outdoor adventures

- Optional Reptile & Science Center program featuring hands-on experiments and exotic animal interactions

- ATV Adventure program for children ages 8-12

- All necessary equipment and safety gear are provided

- Free camp T-shirt for weekly enrollments

- Early drop-off available starting at 8:30 AM



Space is limited to 100 campers per session. Families interested in enrollment are encouraged to register early to secure their preferred weeks.



About Xtreme Park Adventures Located in the Raleigh-Durham area, Xtreme Park Adventures is dedicated to providing safe, exciting outdoor experiences for families and youth. The facility offers year-round activities and maintains the highest safety standards under the guidance of trained professionals.



For more information about the 2025 Summer Camp program or to register, call (919) 596-6100 or visit the Xtreme Park Adventures website.

