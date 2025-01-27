Essen Health Care Selected By CMS (Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services) To Test Medicare Dementia Care Model

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model Aims to Increase Care Coordination and Support for Caregivers

BRONX, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essen Care is proud to announce its selection by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in the groundbreaking Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model , a new Medicare alternative payment model. This initiative is designed to enhance care coordination and provide crucial support to people living with dementia and their caregivers.

Under the GUIDE Model, Essen joins nearly 400 participants nationwide in developing Dementia Care Programs (DCPs) aimed at improving access to essential services and support, including respite care. This model empowers caregivers and strengthens the ability of those with dementia to remain in their homes and communities.

"CMS is excited to partner with Essen Health Care under the GUIDE Model," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. " GUIDE represents a transformative approach to how Medicare supports people living with dementia. The program not only envisions new care pathways for these individuals but also reduces the strain on caregivers, enabling more Americans to receive the care they need in familiar surroundings rather than institutional settings. "

Essen Health Care, has emphasized its dedication to enhancing care for vulnerable populations through innovative approaches, " we have always been committed to providing compassionate and comprehensive care to those who need it most. Our participation in the GUIDE Model is a natural extension of that commitment, as we strive to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia and their caregivers. By focusing on coordinated care and offering critical support services, we can help families navigate the challenges of dementia, allowing their loved ones to remain in the comfort of their homes and communities. We are honored to partner with CMS in this important endeavor and look forward to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve, " said Dr. Sumir Sahgal, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Essen Health Care.

Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model introduces a new payment system for key supportive services for dementia patients, including comprehensive, person-centered assessments, care plans, and care coordination. Participants will also have 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or helpline and receive certain respite services to support caregivers. One of the model's highlights is the role of Care Navigators, who will assist dementia patients and their caregivers in accessing both clinical and non-clinical services, such as meal delivery and transportation, through community-based organizations.

"Essen Health Care's participation in the GUIDE Model will provide invaluable resources to those living with dementia and their caregivers," said Imelda Tavas , Chief Administrative Officer. "Through this model, we can offer education, support, and respite services that make a significant difference in the daily lives of caregivers and their loved ones."

GUIDE Participants represent a diverse range of healthcare providers, including large academic medical centers, small group practices, community-based organizations, health systems, and hospice agencies. This initiative aligns with the Biden Administration's Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers and the National Plan to Address Alzheimer's Disease.

About Essen Health Care:

Essen Health Care is an integrated, multi-specialty healthcare delivery organization dedicated to providing quality, compassionate, and accessible medical care to underserved residents of New York State. With a focus on integrated care and patient empowerment, Essen Health Care offers a full spectrum of services, including primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care, all aimed at improving access and health outcomes. Essen Health Care is committed to advancing health equity and ensuring that all patients receive the care they need to lead healthier and happier lives.

