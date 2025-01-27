THE BLUE ANGELS, AN IMAX® ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE GREATEST AIR SHOW ON EARTH NOW SHOWING AT THE CALIFORNIA SCIENCE CENTER IMAX THEATER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The documentary, from Bad Robot, Glen Powell's Barnstorm Productions, Zipper Bros Films, IMAX Entertainment and Dolphin Entertainment, follows a year in the life of the Blue Angels from training through touring, filmed with awe-inspiring IMAX-certified digital cameras.

Reformatted specifically for IMAX screens, this newly abridged version will be offered in breathtaking IMAX 3D presentation.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Angels have been enthralling people across the country and around the globe for more than 75 years. IMAX Entertainment proudly presents a thrilling new abridged version of the documentary "The Blue Angels" taking audiences soaring with the Navy's elite Flight Demonstration Squadron as never before. Now open in IMAX at the California Science Center IMAX Theater, the Filmed For IMAX® immersive footage puts viewers directly into the cockpit for a firsthand view of the Blue Angels' precision flying, while the aerial shots deliver a spectacular showcase of the breathtaking maneuvers that have made them the world's premier jet team.

As the impact of the devastating wildfires continues to be felt across our Southern California community, the California Science Center and IMAX Corporation invite everyone to enjoy free screenings of "The Blue Angels" and all movies showing at the Science Center's IMAX Theater from Monday, February 3 through Sunday, February 9, 2025. Along with the Science Center's free general admission to hands-on exhibit galleries, we are pleased to provide a safe, welcoming space for comfort, connection, and science learning to everyone as our community navigates this unprecedented period together. Advance reservations online are strongly recommended. For more information on showtimes and to make a complimentary reservation, please visit: . Groups of 15 or more people should call (213) 744-2019 for reservations.

"The Blue Angels" takes audiences behind-the-scenes for a revealing, in-depth look at what it takes to become a Blue Angel-from the careful selection process to the challenging training regimen, and on through the demanding eight-month show season.

The filmmakers behind "The Blue Angels" were granted unprecedented access-on the ground and in the air-to invite audiences along, from the first days of rigorous training through to the final show and the passing of the torch to a new team.

"This documentary takes us through the Blue Angels' 2022 season, with three new pilots flying in the formation plus two pilots flying in different positions because the team rotates every year," said director Paul Crowder. "We follow that challenging journey and everything it entails, for them and for the entire squadron. I don't think most people quite understand everything it takes to do what they do. We all felt very lucky to be there among these elite pilots, support officers and enlisted personnel and to see how incredibly proud they are to be on this team. There is just a tremendous amount of joy and love, diversity and inclusivity, camaraderie, and friendship... The most daunting part for us as filmmakers was how to capture it all and bring it to IMAX screens."

"We are excited to present 'The Blue Angels' at our IMAX Theater and showcase the dedication behind this iconic team," said Jeffrey Rudolph, President and CEO of the California Science Center. "When our guests watch this documentary and view the F/A-18A we have on display – a predecessor to the F/A-18E Super Hornets flown by the Blue Angels today – we hope they are inspired by the wonder of flight. As we look forward to opening our major expansion, the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, this film serves as a powerful reminder of the human ingenuity that has always defined aerospace."

Producer J.J. Abrams adds, "A documentary following an entire year with the Blue Angels-and doing it in IMAX with tools that are traditionally used in narrative storytelling-felt like an amazing opportunity. Most of the preparation and planning went into filming the aerial maneuvers, but it doesn't compare to what they go through in preparing for their season. It's a remarkable thing to see."

Glen Powell, best known for his starring roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters, stepped behind the camera to serve as a producer. "When we look up and see something spectacular, we just take it for granted that it is right," he notes. "But we don't see all the effort that it takes to bring that spectacular thing to life. Watching these people sit around the table literally 'chair flying' the entire demo and then breaking it down, you feel that relentless pursuit of perfection. It's a different language; you can't even process what they're saying, but you know there is intent behind everything. It really makes it crackle."

The film is a fitting tribute to the extraordinary teamwork, passion and pride of the hundreds of outstanding men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps who have had the honor to serve in the Blue Angels squadron...past, present, and future.

"The Blue Angels" was directed by Paul Crowder and produced by Glen Powell, Sean Stuart, Glen Zipper, Mark Monroe, J.J. Abrams, and Hannah Minghella. John Turner, Bill O'Dowd, Emerson Davis, Rob Stone, and Greg Wooldridge served as executive producers, with Maren Domzalski and Bridget Topp co-producing.

"The Blue Angels" is a Bad Robot, Zipper Bros Films, IMAX Entertainment and Dolphin Films Production, in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Sutter Road Picture Company, Diamond Docs and Barnstorm Productions.

"The Blue Angels" has a run time of 45 minutes. The California Science Center IMAX Theater is located at 700 Exposition Park Drive in Los Angeles, CA. For information on tickets and showtimes, please visit .

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and children can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and awe-inspiring large-format movies. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. general admission to the Science Center is FREE (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day). Parking at Exposition Park is $20. The California Science Center is proud to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Visit for more information.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2024, there were 1,788 IMAX systems (1,714 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 62 institutional) operating in 89 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVETM, and IMAX Enhanced® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit . You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

FOR EDITORS

"The Blue Angels"

Filmed For IMAX®

IMAX 3D

Showtimes now through March 28, 2025:

10:30 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays Only)

Run Time: 45 minutes.

For free IMAX tickets between February 3-9, 2025 , advance reservations online are strongly recommended. For more information on all IMAX movie showtimes and to make a complimentary reservation, please visit . Groups of 15 or more people should call (213) 744-2019 for reservations.

Prices start at $7.59 for children - $9.79 for adults, online transactions include an online service fee.

There are special discounts for Members, groups of 15 or more people and private events.

Full details and reservations can be found on the website here or by calling (213) 744-2019.

The box office is open in-person daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kristina Kurasz Cutting

(213) 744-7446 | [email protected]

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED