Cervecería La Tropical Unveils La Tropical Mixologíatm - The World's First Distilled Beertm Cocktail

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervecería La Tropical, Miami's celebrated craft brewery rooted in Cuban tradition and now a distillery, unveils La Tropical MixologíaTM , The World's 1st Distilled Beer CocktailTM. This innovative and patent pending ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktail combines the refreshment of cerveza with the excitement of a handcrafted cocktail, delivering the vibrant taste & rhythm of Miami.

Crafted by La Tropical's brewers, distillers and mixologists, La Tropical MixologíaTM begins with La Tropical beer that has been triple distilled in a pot distillation into a clean, clear and smooth spirit, retaining a floral nose and malty backbone. The beer spirit is then blended with premium vodka or rum to create two fun flavors with a 5.9% ABV :



Pasióntini – Passion Fruit Vodka Martini Cocktail Havanito – Blanco Rum Mojito Cocktail

"La Tropical MixologiaTM cocktails reflect the essence of Miami-flavor, culture, and the art of mixing things up," says Manny Portuondo , CEO of Cervecería La Tropical . "It's a fiesta in a can, combining the excitement and taste of a handcrafted cocktail with the refreshment of cerveza. With La Tropical MixologíaTM, we're entering the booming $2.6 billion RTD spirit market, projected to reach $41.5 billion by 2031."

Mixologia cocktails embody La Tropical's legacy as Cuba's oldest brewery, established in 1888 and remixed in Miami's Wynwood Arts District in 2021. Inspired by the tropical vibrancy of Havana and Miami's eclectic energy, Mixologia cocktails complement both poolside and beachside fiestas and everyday celebrations.

Launching January 29 , La Tropical MixologíaTM will be available through Gold Coast Beverage in South Florida and select markets across the USA.

La Tropical MixologíaTM joins the brewery's award-winning lineup, including La Original Ambar Lager , Tropi Crystal Pilsner , La Autentica , and new Miami additions like Nativo Key Tropical IPA and Tropi Flaca Light Lager .

Visit Cervecería La Tropical at 42 NE 25th Street , Miami, or learn more at . Follow @latropicalbeer and @latropicalmixologia for updates.

