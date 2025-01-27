EU Foreign Ministers Agree On Roadmap To Ease Sanctions On Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- EU member states agreed on Monday on a "roadmap" to ease sanctions imposed on Syria.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said in a post on social (X): that "EU Foreign Ministers have just agreed on a roadmap aimed at easing the EU sanctions on Syria."

The sanctions were imposed on Syria during the rule of President Bashar al-Assad and targeted a wide range of financial, commercial, and economic sectors.

Kallas clarified that there is a need to act quickly, "but sanctions can be reversed if wrong steps are taken," reiterating previous statements that the EU is closely monitoring the decisions of the new Syrian administration.

The EU had previously expressed its willingness to contribute to the reconstruction of Syria and establish stable diplomatic relations with the country. (end)

