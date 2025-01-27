BANFI VINTNERS ANNOUNCES BROTHER's BOND BOURBON AS AN AGENCY BRAND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are excited to welcome Brother's to our portfolio," says Cristina Mariani-May, third-generation family proprietor and CEO of Banfi. "Their passion for sustainability, quality and vision aligns with our core values, and we are thrilled to showcase their exceptional quality nationwide. At Banfi, we remain committed to offering distinctive brands with unique stories to tell, and the stars have aligned with Brother's Bond Bourbon."

Co-founded by longtime friends, actors, and whiskey experts Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, Brother's Bond Bourbon has quickly established itself as a leader in the whiskey world with 29 industry awards and 90+ ratings. Its portfolio of small-batch, ultra-premium bourbon, and rye whiskeys includes the acclaimed Bottled in Bond, ranked among the Top 5 Bourbons globally. Brother's Bond goes beyond exceptional taste by giving back a portion of proceeds to regenerative agriculture with every bottle purchase, supporting farmers transitioning to regenerative practices, and contributing to the restoration of over 34 million acres of healthy soil across the U.S. In 2024, Brother's Bond introduced its first Regenerative Grain bourbon, furthering its commitment to sustainability.

"We chose Banfi Vintners as our exclusive U.S. sales partner because they are a prestigious and highly respected family wine company, known for their dedication to quality and tradition. Banfi's impressive sales expertise, strong on-premise stature, and deep industry relationships match our strategic vision for growth," said Vincent Hanna, co-founder and CEO of Brother's Bond Distilling Company. "Their values perfectly align with those of Brother's Bond Bourbon, sharing our principles of excellence and passion for the craft. This collaboration allows us to focus on what we do best: creating exceptional bourbon while reaching more consumers who share our passion for sustainability and quality."

The news comes less than a year after the appointment of Jenn Engel as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer. Engel joined Banfi with a bold vision to grow the business through strategic portfolio diversification, and this collaboration exemplifies that ambition. Together, the two companies aim to elevate Brother's Bond's presence in the U.S. marketplace, uniting their shared values of excellence, sustainability, and innovation.

This partnership marks Banfi's first portfolio extension in over a decade, reflecting CEO Mariani-May's stewardship of her company and her strategic approach to growth. "A lot goes into selecting a brand that fits in a family of brands as focused as ours," explains Mariani-May. "The timing is right for us to welcome Brother's Bond and Banfi's future is incredibly bright."

About Banfi

Founded 1919 in New York City, Banfi continues to be solely owned by the Mariani family with Cristina Mariani-May as proprietor and CEO. The portfolio's jewel is the award-winning Castello Banfi vineyard estate in Montalcino, Tuscany. The prestigious wine portfolio, along with the Castello Banfi Il Borgo luxury hotel, Michelin-starred dining, and extensive hospitality offers the ultimate authentic Tuscan experience. The Mariani family is also owner of US Pacific Northwest based Pacific Rim & Company with projects from premiere AVAs across Washington state and the acclaimed Willamette Valley, Oregon. The Banfi portfolio also includes ownership interest in leading organic brand Natura wines, produced by Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Chile. For more information, visit .

About Brother's Bond

Brother's Bond Bourbon, founded by famous on-screen brothers, whiskey makers, and real-life friends Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, is an ultra-premium bourbon brand celebrated for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Meticulously crafted with the finest all-natural ingredients and aged to perfection, Brother's Bond honors the rich heritage of American whiskey-making. The hand-selected, award-winning small-batch whiskey portfolio includes Straight Bourbon, Original Cask Strength Straight Bourbon, American Blended Rye, Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon, and Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon, which has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Bourbons in the world. Beyond exceptional taste, Brother's Bond is committed to sustainability, giving back a portion of proceeds to regenerative agriculture and responsible sourcing with every bottle sold. Brother's Bond is redefining what it means to enjoy an ultra-premium whiskey – one sip, one story, one bond at a time. Time to Bond. For more information, visit and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @brothersbondbourbon and X @brothersbond

