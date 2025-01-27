Oklahoma Arthritis Center Partners With Calvient To Transform Patient Care And Minimize Administrative Backlogs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Improved No-Show Rate, Faster Referral Processing, and a 4.7/5 Rating Highlight Early Wins

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oklahoma Arthritis Center (OAC) today announced that its partnership with Calvient has delivered remarkable improvements in patient care and operational efficiency since launching in August 2024. By harnessing Calvient's practical, AI-driven tools, OAC has reduced its no-show rate to below 4%, streamlined document workflows to process 30% more faxes with the same staff, and boosted its Google rating to 4.7 out of 5.

“Our partnership with Calvient has been transformative, enhancing both patient care and staff workflows through innovative healthcare technology solutions. Their commitment to healthcare excellence made them stand out from the start, particularly as we sought a partner that could meet our unique needs and advance our patient care objectives.”

- Samuel Smith, Executive Director at Oklahoma Arthritis Center

In just a few months, OAC has tackled critical administrative hurdles, including faxed medical records and referral backlogs, while also improving financial analytics. The platform's ease of use allows staff to devote more time to direct patient care, with notable increases in satisfaction among staff and patients.

Key achievements since implementation include:



Sub-4% No-Show Rate : Simplified scheduling and automated reminders have significantly cut missed appointments.

Zero Inbox for Faxes : An intuitive dashboard and intelligent routing/filing features enable staff to process 30% more faxes without adding headcount.

Enhanced Financial Reporting : Advanced analytics from Calvient's Veradigm integration offer real-time insights for better resource allocation and decision-making. 4.7/5 Google Rating : Positive patient experiences have strengthened OAC's reputation and visibility.

“Our staff can now focus on tasks that enhance patient care, and the platform makes it easier for real patients to share their experiences online,” said Carolyn, Program Manager at OAC. “Seeing this improvement reflected in our Google rating has boosted morale and built trust in the community.”

The Calvient platform's comprehensive suite of tools continues to deliver tangible value, unlocking nearly limitless opportunities for improvement. Building on its current success, OAC is already exploring new ways to enhance efficiency-ranging from automating medical record requests and streamlining check-in/registration to migrating its prior authorization process to Calvient for accelerated workflows and intelligence.

This initiative underscores Calvient's broader mission to make practical AI and automation accessible and affordable for healthcare operations at all levels:

“It's incredible to see the power of an AI-driven platform like Calvient for private practices. Specialty clinics such as the Oklahoma Arthritis Center often don't have the same resources that larger healthcare systems do, and that's where we step in. By delivering enterprise-level efficiency gains and service improvements, we help these clinics thrive-even in challenging times.”

- Jonathan Minson, CEO of Calvient

For more information on this partnership or Calvient's comprehensive healthcare technology platform, please contact:

Devon Mobley

Chief Growth Officer, Calvient

About Oklahoma Arthritis Center

The Oklahoma Arthritis Center is dedicated to providing compassionate, state-of-the-art care for individuals with arthritis and related rheumatic conditions. Through innovation and a patient-centric philosophy, OAC continually seeks to improve the quality of life for patients in Oklahoma and beyond.

About Calvient

Calvient is a forward-thinking healthcare technology company offering an all-in-one, AI-powered platform solving practical problems for healthcare organizations of all sizes. With a focus on adaptability, affordability, and innovation, Calvient partners with specialty practices and hospitals to tackle those tedious yet important tasks burdening staff and patients.