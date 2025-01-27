EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

PIERER Mobility AG: Strong approval from at today's Extraordinary General Meeting

27.01.2025 / 18:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wels, January 27, 2025 PIERER Mobility AG: Strong approval from shareholders at today's Extraordinary General Meeting

on the issue of instruments Stephan Zöchling Chairman of the Supervisory Board

At today's Extraordinary General Meeting, all proposals were approved by the shareholders. This is another important step towards entering the final stage of the 90-day restructuring process of KTM AG. Elections to the Supervisory Board Stephan Zöchling was elected to the Supervisory Board with more than 96% approval. His term of office runs until the end of the Annual General Meeting that decides on the 2028 financial year. The Supervisory Board therefore continues to consist of six members elected by the Annual General Meeting. Authorization to issue financial instruments The Annual General Meeting also authorized the Executive Board with 99% approval to issue financial instruments within the meaning of Section 174 AktG. These financial instruments are, notably, convertible bonds, participating bonds and profit participation rights, which may also grant subscription and/or conversion rights for the acquisition of shares in the company. The authorization provides for the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights to these financial instruments and revokes the existing authorization of April 21, 2023. Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board The Supervisory Board meeting following the Extraordinary General Meeting elected Stephan Zöchling as the new Chairman. Gottfried Neumeister: "I am delighted that our shareholders have given their strong approval to the proposals. These results underline the confidence of our shareholders in the strategy and commitment to sustainable growth of our Group. At the same time, on behalf of PIERER Mobility AG, I would like to thank Josef Blazicek for his many years of service and commitment as Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board." Stephan Zöchling: "I would like to thank the shareholders for their trust. As the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I am happy to take on the responsibility of actively shaping the process of recovering the PIERER Mobility Group. I firmly believe in the power of the KTM brand to inspire motorcycle fans worldwide. My goal is to work together with the management and the entire team to further expand KTM's position in the motorcycle industry, promote sustainable growth and pave the way for a technologically exciting future." For further information: Investor Relations Hans Lang & Melinda Busáné-Bellér Tel: +43 676 4140945 or +43 676 4093711 Email: ... Website: ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM

