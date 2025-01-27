EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Personnel

The Nordex Group announces leadership transition as CSO takes on new role within the company

27.01.2025 / 18:26 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE Hamburg, 27 January 2025 . The Nordex Group today announced that Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of Nordex SE transitions to a new role as Head of Nordex Capital. In his new position, Patxi Landa will focus on providing support to select customers in their project development across Nordex's key markets with a view to generating additional turbine sales opportunities. Consequently, Patxi Landa has stepped down from his current role, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) José Luis Blanco takes over and assumes the responsibilities of the CSO in the management board.“This strategic move reflects the company's desire to foster ever closer relationships with its customers while also supporting revenue growth within its core business,” says CEO José Luis Blanco of the new function, which will report to him. Patxi Landa joined Nordex with the merger with Acciona Windpower in 2016 and has been responsible for sales since 1 April 2016. During his tenure, he successfully supported the company's growth strategy and global transformation from EUR 2.5bn revenues in 2018 to >EUR 7bn in 2024 by helping Nordex effectively navigate challenging market environments and driving order intake levels to another record of 8.3GW in 2024. “Patxi has been a great colleague and support over the last eight years in ensuring growth of the Nordex Group and improving its market share. We are confident that he will do well in his new role, which is critical to achieving our strategic goals.” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. Dr Wolfgang Ziebart, chairman of the supervisory board of Nordex SE, further adds“On behalf of the supervisory board and the management board, we would like to thank him for his excellent work as CSO and wish him very well and much success for his new role!” Going forward, the management board of Nordex SE will comprise two board members, with José Luis Blanco as CEO and Dr Ilya Hartmann as Chief Financial Officer bearing overall responsibility for the management of the Nordex Group. About the Nordex Group The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.

