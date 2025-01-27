Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes Trading Up 0.15 Percent
Date
1/27/2025 2:00:28 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Qatar stock exchange (QSE) closed its trading session on Monday, up by 16.38 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at 10,666.88 points.
During the session, a total of 145,208,568 shares were traded, with a value of QR 353,882,594.547, resulting from the execution of 14,496 transactions across all sectors.
The session saw the shares of 26 companies rise, while 20 companies' shares declined, and five companies maintained their previous closing prices.
At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QR 624,041,923,408.750, compared to QR 623,641,707,133.730 in the previous session.
