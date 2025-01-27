Modern Mill Donates Siding To Rebuild 20 Homes In California Wildfire Recovery Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Our hearts are with the families and communities affected by the wildfires," said Chris Guimond, Chief Executive Officer at Modern Mill. "We're doing everything we can to help support relief efforts and we hope this initiative inspires others to help those in need."

To apply for the donation, individuals whose homes were affected by the wildfires are invited to visit Modern Mill's California Wildfires Support page. Visit the webpage to get started:

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is an innovative based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment. ACRE offers the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, sheet goods, porch boards, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.

