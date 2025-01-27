Applied ABC Launches Jersey City's First Specialized ABA Therapy Center To Address Autism Care Disparities In New Jersey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recent studies have highlighted significant challenges faced by families in Newark and surrounding areas in accessing timely autism diagnoses and care. As of 2020, 1 in 20 Newark children were diagnosed with autism, a notable increase from 1 in 167 in 2000. Despite this rise, disparities persist, with children in high-income areas being 80% more likely to be identified with autism without intellectual disabilities than those in underserved regions. According to researchers at Rutgers University, "black children with autism and no intellectual disabilities" were also found to be 30% less likely than white children to be identified. These findings underscore the urgent need for more services and early intervention programs in socially disadvantaged areas.

Addressing these disparities, Applied ABC's new Jersey City center aims to bridge the gap in autism care accessibility. The facility will offer:



Individualized Therapy Programs : Led by skilled ABA clinicians, each program is tailored to meet the unique needs of every child.



Modern Therapy Rooms : Designed to provide a nurturing environment focused on social, emotional, and developmental growth.

Comprehensive Support Services : Including parent training and community outreach to ensure families receive holistic care.

"We recognize the challenges many families face in accessing timely and effective autism care," said Michelle McInnes, Chief Clinical Officer at Applied ABC. "Our new Jersey City center is a testament to our dedication to providing equitable services, ensuring that all children have the opportunity to thrive and achieve their fullest potential."

Applied ABC has deep roots in New Jersey, partnering with schools in Bergen, Mercer, Gloucester, and Hudson counties. These collaborations have enabled the organization to extend its reach and provide essential services to diverse communities across the state.

By launching the first ABA therapy center in Jersey City, Applied ABC is taking a significant step toward alleviating the barriers to autism care in New Jersey, offering hope and support to countless families in the region.

Applied ABC is a clinician-owned and operated provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. Dedicated to helping children with autism and developmental delays, Applied ABC offers services in center-based, home-based, and school-based settings. Their team of professional therapists focuses on empowering children with critical life skills and creating positive outcomes for families.

