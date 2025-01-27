Reuben Hayslett Joins Leadership Team Of Running Wild, LLC As Cody Sisco Transitions Out Of RIZE Acquisition Editor Role

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Running Wild, LLC, the publisher behind groundbreaking imprints Running Wild Press and RIZE Press, is thrilled to announce that Reuben "Tihi" Hayslett has joined its leadership team. Hayslett will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's mission to amplify underrepresented voices and share unconventional stories that defy traditional genres.Reuben“Tihi” Hayslett is an acclaimed writer, activist, and storyteller whose work has been recognized for its innovative approach to storytelling. His debut book, Dark Corners, was named Best Fiction of 2019 by Kirkus Reviews. His forthcoming novel, Orbital Bebop, is slated for release in March 2026. Hayslett's writing has appeared in esteemed publications, including The Surreal South Anthology, Oregon Literary Review, and Splinter Generation.In addition to his literary accomplishments, Hayslett brings years of experience producing oral storytelling shows in New York City and a background in political activism, where he has fought for economic equality, workers' rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, and digital privacy rights."I'm so excited for this opportunity because I deeply believe in the mission of Running Wild Press and RIZE," said Hayslett. "Now, more than ever, the world needs stories that don't fit neatly inside just one box because our lives don't fit neatly in boxes either. Readers are hungry for worlds outside their own imaginations, not just to be transported but to be transformed. I believe the power of a good story changes who you are as a person, and I can't wait to discover the next generation of writers from diverse, historically overlooked, and complicated backgrounds, and bring their vital voices to the forefront."Hayslett's leadership marks a new chapter for RIZE Press, following the departure of Cody Sisco as RIZE Acquisition Editor. Sisco's contributions were instrumental in shaping the imprint's commitment to genre stories by authors from underrepresented groups. Running Wild extends its heartfelt gratitude to Sisco for his dedication and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors."We are deeply grateful for Cody's years with us and all of the amazing skills he's brought to our team. We will truly miss him," says Lisa Diane Kastner, Founder and CEO of Running Wild, LLC. "This said, we are excited for starting a new chapter with Tihi at the helm of RIZE and continuing these amazing groundbreaking initiatives."With Hayslett at the helm, Running Wild, LLC is poised to deepen its commitment to diverse narratives and broaden its reach within the publishing industry.For more information regarding Running Wild and RIZE, visit

