Meaningful Partners Completes Successful Fundraise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meaningful Partners LLC ("Meaningful Partners"), a private equity firm based in Los Angeles, California exclusively focused on the consumer sector, is proud to announce the final closing of its 2nd fund, Meaningful Partners Dedicated Capital Vehicle ii LP with over $150mm of capital commitments. With this recent closing Meaningful Partners now has approximately $500mm of Assets under Management.

Meaningful Partners secured commitments from both existing and new investors comprising a diversified investor group including leading endowments, foundations, consultants, fund of funds and family offices.

"We are excited to have closed our second fund and are proud to partner with an extremely high quality group of investors. This support is testament to the confidence our investors have in our investment approach and growing team," commented Jake Capps, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Meaningful Partners.

"This closing allows us to continue to execute on our strategy and deepen firm operating capabilities for the benefit of accelerating growth and performance at partner companies. With an exceptional team and our Expert Community we are well positioned to partner with beloved consumer companies through control and significant minority transactions in the food & beverage, multi-unit services, VMS/Beauty and home and commercial services sectors," added Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Amin Maredia.

About Meaningful Partners

Meaningful Partners, with offices in Los Angeles, CA, and Austin, TX, invests in consumer businesses that have earned customer trust, foster loyalty, demonstrate a commitment to all stakeholders, and are led by management teams driving positive purpose and performance. We make control and minority equity investments ranging from $15 million to $100+ million in lower-middle-market and growth companies poised for rapid scaling. Our experienced team of investors and operators is complemented by an Expert Community of 45+ CEOs, founders, and category specialists, with over 850 years of domain expertise. Together, we work to accelerate growth and create meaningful impact from day one. For more information, visit

Buchalter served as legal counsel to the fund

SOURCE Meaningful Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED