Edge Marketing Launches Future-Ready Strategy That Integrates AI

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, a results-driven public relations and marketing firm serving the needs of organizations in the legal, accounting and professional services industries, today announces the implementation of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) in its practice. This latest development empowers the Edge team and clients with more precise, impactful, results-oriented marketing and public relations strategies and campaigns, signaling a bold step forward in the industry. In addition, the company has released a brand refresh.

Since late 2022, the Edge team has closely monitored the rapid evolution of generative AI. The team explored its potential and learned from its advancements. AI technology has reached a point where it can be harnessed in a way that aligns with Edge's core values of excellence, integrity, confidentiality and authenticity. The new systems and protocols will ensure that AI is used not just effectively, but responsibly, enhancing creativity and optimizing performance all while maintaining the human touch that defines the work Edge clients expect and appreciate.

“Edge Marketing's refreshed identity and integrated AI capabilities perfectly capture our mission to redefine marketing and PR by delivering impactful, modern and tailored solutions,” states Amy Juers, MBA, CEO at Edge Marketing.“We recognize the challenges businesses face today in navigating rapid technological changes, and we've designed our services and solutions to solve those pain points and drive measurable success for our clients.”

Edge Marketing's new brand identity reflects its dual focus on trust and innovation. The refreshed visual elements and tone of communication exemplify the company's belief that marketing and public relations are not just an art but also a science, combining human connection with cutting-edge technology that encompasses factual information, industry knowledge, processes and workflows.

The Edge team will use sophisticated AI tools; however, the strategies, creative work and client interactions are always managed by the experienced professionals at Edge to maintain authenticity and quality.

“Skills like common sense, imagination and strategic judgment remain invaluable as we navigate this AI transformation,” continues Juers.“While AI is useful, it takes seasoned professionals to review, analyze and refine its output. It takes seasoned professionals to build and nurture relationships with the press, influencers, associations and conference producers.”

About Edge Marketing, Inc.

Edge Marketing, Inc. is a global leader in delivering results-driven strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal, accounting and professional services industries. As an award-winning full-service agency since 1997, Edge combines innovative technology with strategic expertise to provide fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients worldwide. With a focus on authenticity and leveraging reliable technology, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top through innovative marketing and public relations strategies that deliver measurable results and elevate its clients' brands. To learn more, visit .

