Global Meat Packaging Market Set To Reach USD 12.4 Billion By 2035, Driven By Growing Demand And E-Commerce Expansion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The USA is witnessing surging demand for ready-to-eat meat products like pre-cooked chicken, deli meats, and frozen meals, driven by busy lifestyles. Popular among single-person households, working professionals, and busy families, these convenient meal solutions cater to time-strapped consumers seeking quick and easy options.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global meat packaging is poised for substantial growth, with its market size projected to increase from USD 8.3 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 12.4 billion by 2035, at a steady CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2025–2035). The market generated a revenue of USD 8.0 billion in 2024, reflecting the industry's expanding significance in the food sector.

The meat packaging market focuses on how meat products are wrapped, stored, and displayed to consumers. It entails a wide range of packing materials and processes intended to keep meat fresh, safe, and appealing. This industry is critical because appropriate packaging reduces contamination, improves shelf life, and makes it easier for customers to purchase and consume beef products.

In recent years, the need for meat packaging has increased dramatically. One big factor is the growth of e-commerce, which allows individuals to buy food, including meat, online. This transition necessitates meat packaging that is strong enough to withstand shipment and keep items fresh upon arrival.

The meat packaging market is a critical component of the food industry, ensuring the safety, freshness, and visual appeal of meat products from production to the consumer's table. This industry includes a wide range of packaging materials and processes meant to keep meat products safe from contamination, increase shelf life, and suit the changing needs of customers and retailers alike.

In recent years, the meat packaging industry has grown significantly, owing to rising worldwide meat consumption and the advent of e-commerce platforms. As more people buy meat online, the demand for durable and dependable packing solutions has increased. Packaging must be both resilient for transportation and capable of keeping items fresh for long periods of time.

The Role of Innovative Meat Packaging in Modern Convenience Foods

As customers' lives become more hectic, there is a growing need for convenient foods. People are looking for food options that are quick, simple to prepare, and involve little work. This trend has had a big impact on the meat packaging market, since good packaging ensures that meat remains fresh and safe for extended periods of time, making it an excellent alternative for those with hectic schedules.

Meat packaging technology has progressed to meet this need, offering solutions that ensure the quality and safety of meat products from packing to the consumer's table. Vacuum packaging and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) are prominent technologies for extending beef shelf life by decreasing oxygen exposure and suppressing spoiling microbes. These packaging solutions not only keep meat fresh, but also aid to preserve its flavor and nutritional content.

"The meat packaging market is evolving rapidly with innovations in sustainability, shelf-life extension, and consumer convenience. Excited to see how trends like biodegradable materials and smart packaging reshape the industry," Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways From the Meat Packaging Market



The global meat packaging market achieved a CAGR of 3.3% between 2020 and 2024.

By 2024, the market reached a valuation of USD 8.0 billion.

The USA is expected to lead in North America, with a projected CAGR of 3.7% through 2035.

Germany is forecasted to experience a CAGR of 3.1% in Europe by 2035.

Plastic materials are anticipated to hold over 40% of the market share by 2035. Packaging thickness of 80-150 μm is projected to dominate, capturing 42.4% of the market by the end of 2035.

Key Drivers Propelling the Meat Packaging Market Forward

The growing global population, rising disposable incomes, and changing dietary preferences are driving the demand for fresh and processed meat, boosting the need for effective and attractive meat packaging solutions.Packaging technologies that enhance food safety and extend the shelf life of meat products, such as vacuum packaging and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), are increasingly adopted to meet consumer expectations and regulatory standards.The expansion of online grocery shopping and organized retail channels has fueled the demand for innovative and durable packaging solutions that ensure meat products are safely transported and displayed.The development of eco-friendly, recyclable, and bio-based packaging materials has created opportunities for sustainable meat packaging solutions, addressing environmental concerns and regulatory requirements.Increasing consumer and industry focus on reducing environmental impact has led to the adoption of sustainable packaging options, such as biodegradable and compostable materials, driving growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key participants in the meat packaging sector are creating and bringing new goods into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.

Key developments in the meat packaging market.



In November 2024, Winpak Ltd. partnered with NOVA Circular Solutions LLC to purchase post-consumer recycled polyethylene (rPE) under the trade name SYNDIGO. In February 2024, Constantia Flexibles announced the acquisition of Aluflexpack, which is engaged in oil and film packaging for the consumer and pharmaceutical markets.

Key Players in the Meat Packaging Market



Amcor plc

Bery Global Group, Inc.

Winpak, Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa plc

Faerch A/S

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Amerplastc Ltd.

Flavorseal

Mannok Pack

PLASTOPIL

Cibapac

Bollore Group

Uniflex

SP Group Foster International Packaging



Meat Packaging Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Various product types in meat packaging include pouches, films, wraps, bags and pouches.

By Meat Type:

Meat packaging is used for different meat types which include poultry, beef, seafood and others.

By Thickness:

Meat packaging is available in multiple thickness which include below 80 μm, 80-150 μm, 150-250 μm and above 250 μm.

By Material:

In terms of material, the market of meat packaging is divided into plastic, paper & paperboard, aluminum foil, biodegradable & compostable material, glass, metal and foam. Plastic include polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polystyrene (PS). Paper & paperboard include waxes & coated paper and paperboard.

By Packaging Technology:

In terms of packaging technology, the market for meat packaging is segmented into modified atmosphere, vacuum skin, vacuum thermoformed and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

