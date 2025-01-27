Yuengling's Iconic Portfolio Is Officially Available Across Illinois

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As we look to further Yuengling's presence in the Midwest, we are excited to officially begin pouring our iconic beers in Illinois as our next expansion state," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, "On behalf of our entire Yuengling family, we are humbled by the devotion we've received from dedicated fans in Illinois that have been eagerly awaiting for Yuengling beers to be available in their favorite bars and restaurants – serving as a testament to the brewery's almost 200 year commitment to brewing the highest quality Lagers, Porters, and Ales for consumers to enjoy."

Beer fans of legal drinking age can stay up to date on where to find Yuengling's iconic brands across Illinois at their nearest bar or restaurant by utilizing the "Find Our Beer" link at . To celebrate the launch of the brands in Illinois, the Yuengling team will be visiting various locations throughout the state this week to offer consumers sampling opportunities as they enjoy their first sips of draft beer from America's Oldest Brewery.

"Along with our distributor partners, we are excited to finally bring Yuengling's diverse portfolio of beers to our passionate fans across Illinois" said Colin Callahan, General Manager, The Yuengling Company. "Yuengling beers are known for their distinct character and unparalleled craftsmanship, and we take pride in brewing a beer for every taste and occasion. We are eager for beer drinkers across the state to try our beers and have Yuengling become a part of their special occasions and celebrations."

Following the draft launch in late-January, Yuengling will become available in cans and bottles across the state at fans' favorite stores, restaurants and bars starting in early March.

We encourage fans to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, as well as Yuengling on X and Instagram , or visit to stay updated on more exciting happenings in Illinois.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. is America's oldest brewery, proudly family-owned and operated since 1829. With roots in Pottsville, PA, Yuengling crafts an iconic lineup of beers including Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Bock, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, and Bongo Fizz.

Visitors can explore Yuengling's rich history with a free tour of America's Oldest Brewery and the Museum & Gift Shop in Pottsville, PA. In Tampa, FL, beer enthusiasts can enjoy year-round and seasonal offerings at the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen, while joining us for regular events, dining on local, beer-inspired cuisine, and shopping in a vibrant atmosphere.

To learn more, follow Yuengling on Facebook , X , and Instagram , or visit the official website at .

Media Contact:

Eddie Ravert, (610) 731 7229, [email protected]

Taylor Campbell, (215) 292 7091, [email protected]

SOURCE D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.