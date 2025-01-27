BCG Vaccines Market Analysis 2020-2024 And Forecast 2025-2030 - Asia-Pacific Estimated To Reach 40% Revenue Share By 2029, Owing To High TB Rates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Biologicals, Bilthoven Biologicals, and Bharat Biotech International Lead the Global Competition

The BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Gurin) vaccine is primarily used for the prevention of tuberculosis (TB) and is one of the most widely administered vaccines globally. As a live attenuated vaccine, it plays a crucial role in public health, particularly in regions where tuberculosis is endemic. This market review aims to provide an overview of the BCG vaccine market, examining its size, share, trends, and forecasts for the period from 2024 to 2029.

Market Overview

Due to increasing rates of tuberculosis and a growing awareness of its effects, the global BCG vaccine market is projected to witness significant growth. As of 2023, the market is estimated to be worth approximately USD 600 million, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5%-7% during the forecast period of 2024-2029. This growth is driven by various factors including government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditures, and advancements in vaccine production technologies.

Market Size and Share

The market share analysis indicates that North America accounts for around 25% of the global BCG vaccine market, driven by higher healthcare spending and established healthcare infrastructure. Europe follows with a share of about 22%, largely due to stringent regulations regarding vaccine usage and widespread vaccination programs.

In the Asia-Pacific region, which holds a considerable market share of approximately 35%, the prevalence of tuberculosis remains high, leading to increased demand for the BCG vaccine. Countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are significant contributors to the regional growth due to government-led immunization programs. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, while smaller in market size, is anticipated to experience robust growth driven by improving healthcare access and initiatives to control TB.

Trends Analysis Report

By Product Type

The BCG vaccine market can be segmented by product type into:



Intravesical BCG therapy: Widely used for treating bladder cancer. BCG vaccine for TB prevention: Traditionally administered to infants and children.

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in intravesical BCG due to the rising incidence of bladder cancer, making it a significant segment within the BCG vaccine market.

By Key Players

The competitive landscape of the BCG vaccine market comprises various key players including:



Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Abbott Biologicals B.V.

Bilthoven Biologicals B.V.

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

PT Bio Farma (Persero)

Haffkine Bio Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

AJ Vaccines A/S Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

These players are engaging in strategic partnerships, research and development, and geographic expansion to strengthen their presence in the market.

By Process

The manufacturing processes of BCG vaccines include:



Live Attenuated Vacuum Process: This involves the selection and attenuation of Mycobacterium bovis. Cultivation and Harvesting: Dedicated facilities are required for culture growth before the vaccine is harvested and processed.

By Application

The applications of BCG vaccines include:



Infant Vaccination: Targeting newborns and infants to prevent TB. Bladder Cancer Treatment: Particularly in adult patients in which the vaccine is administered directly.

By End-Use

The market can further be categorized based on end-use into:



Hospitals

Clinics Healthcare Institutions

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the BCG vaccine market can be analyzed as follows:

North America

In North America, the focus is on innovative treatment approaches and higher vaccination rates. This region is likely to witness growth driven by an increase in healthcare facilities and government healthcare policies. The estimated share for North America is projected at approximately 25% during the forecast period.

Europe

Europe is known for its well-structured healthcare policies aimed at disease prevention, which significantly bolster the BCG vaccine market. The growth rate is supported by investment in healthcare infrastructure and rising TB incidences.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key growth area due to a high prevalence of tuberculosis, coupled with economic growth driving healthcare investments. Countries like India and China contribute significantly to the growing demand.

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The MEA region is experiencing improvements in healthcare access, leading to gradual market growth. Government initiatives aimed at infectious disease control are likely to enhance the market for BCG vaccines.

Market News on Policy and Companies

Recent government policies and initiatives worldwide aim to improve access to vaccination for tuberculosis. The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to recommend BCG vaccination programs in high TB burden countries. In addition, notable developments among companies include:



Sanofi announcing collaborations to enhance vaccine distribution in underdeveloped regions.

GlaxoSmithKline investing in novel research to improve BCG vaccine efficacy and application. Bharat Biotech expanding domestic production capabilities to meet growing demand.

Segment Forecasts: 2024-2029

Based on market dynamics, the forecast for the BCG vaccine market from 2024 to 2029 indicates:



The overall market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5%-7%.

The intravesical BCG segment will experience significant growth as bladder cancer screening and treatment strategies evolve. The Asia-Pacific region will likely dominate market share owing to high TB rates, estimated to reach 40% by 2029.

As a result, players in the BCG vaccine market will need to stay ahead by innovating and enhancing their product offerings to meet the changing demands of healthcare providers and patients worldwide.

Conclusion

The BCG vaccine market is poised for substantial growth driven by increasing public health initiatives, a higher burden of tuberculosis, and advancements in vaccine production technologies. Key players in this market must leverage trends and emerging opportunities to strengthen their competitive advantages and capture a larger market share through strategic alliances and innovations.

