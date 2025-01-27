Clouddefense.AI CEO Anshu Provides Tips To Forbes On Tackling Cloud Security Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Anshu Bansal, CEO, CloudDefensePALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The cloud has revolutionized the way businesses operate, offering unparalleled agility, scalability, and innovation. Yet, as organizations continue to embrace cloud computing, the challenges of securing these complex environments have grown exponentially. Despite substantial investments in cloud security, breaches remain a persistent threat. Addressing this critical issue, Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense, recently shared his expert insights with Forbes, shedding light on the biggest challenges in cloud security and the strategies businesses must adopt to safeguard their operations.In his feature, Bansal highlighted a key misconception that leaves organizations vulnerable: the assumption that cloud security is solely the responsibility of cloud providers. Drawing attention to a 2023 Gartner report stating that 99% of cloud security failures are the customer's fault, he stressed the importance of understanding cloud security as a shared responsibility. IBM's findings that 83% of organizations have suffered at least one cloud security breach further underline the urgency of addressing this oversight. According to Bansal, companies must shift from a passive reliance on providers to actively taking control of their security posture.Bansal identified several pressing challenges businesses face in securing their cloud environments. Misconfigurations, often the result of human error, are a leading cause of breaches, exposing sensitive data to attackers. A lack of visibility across fragmented environments compounds this issue, leaving vulnerabilities undetected. The expanded attack surface created by every new application or service adds to the complexity, while multi-tenant risks in shared cloud infrastructures amplify the potential for cross-contamination. Moreover, navigating the intricate web of compliance requirements, including GDPR and CCPA, remains a significant hurdle for organizations operating in multi-cloud environments.To counter these threats, Bansal emphasized the need for a proactive and dynamic approach to cloud security. He advocated for the adoption of automated tools to ensure proper configurations and prevent human errors. Enhanced visibility and real-time monitoring through cloud-native security platforms are essential for identifying and mitigating risks. Embracing a Zero-Trust security model, which limits access and verifies every action, can significantly reduce vulnerabilities. Additionally, encrypting and isolating data at all stages is vital to ensuring robust protection, while automating compliance processes can streamline adherence to regulatory requirements.Cloud security is not a static challenge but a continuous battle. The largest breaches in recent history occurred not because security tools were inadequate but because businesses failed to evolve alongside threats. Anshu's Forbes feature reinforces the importance of taking ownership, shifting from a reactive security posture to an active, defense-first mindset. Organizations that commit to continuous monitoring, intelligent automation, and robust security frameworks will stand resilient in the face of rising cyber risks.To gain deeper insights from Anshu Bansal's discussion, read the full article on Forbes.About CloudDefense:CloudDefense, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker's ViewTM technology – CloudDefense ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us at ...

