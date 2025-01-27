Bloomin' Blinds Set To Transform The Home Improvement Industry In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The brand's continued success has secured a spot in the home improvement category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This honor highlights the brand's strong growth, resilience, and lasting impact on the market. Bloomin' Blinds was also recognized in the home services category of Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises .

2024: A Year of Exceptional Growth and Innovation for Bloomin' Blinds



Leadership Changes: Jeff Wharton was appointed CEO , bringing extensive experience in the window to drive the brand's next phase of growth and innovation. In addition, Young Han was named CFO, leveraging years of entrepreneurial and AI technology expertise.

Tech Innovation: The brand introduced BloomScale, a proprietary AI-powered platform, slated for a Q1 2025 rollout, designed to boost operational efficiency and increase franchisee profitability. Strategic Partnerships: Entered a groundbreaking partnership with Somfy to integrate advanced motorized shading solutions, enhancing the customer experience and boosting service offerings.

Looking Ahead as the Brand Prepares for a Transformative New Chapter - Key initiatives include:



Aggressive Expansion Goals: The brand aims to have over 150 operating franchises by the end of the year, with expectations to sign 55 new franchise agreements.

Financial Literacy Workshops: In addition to the launch of BloomScale, focus will be placed on empowering franchisees with financial literacy tools, helping them prioritize profit management and optimize business performance.

Enhanced Digital Marketing and AI Integration: The introduction of AI-powered digital marketing efforts will significantly boost market recognition, reduce customer acquisition costs, and improve ROI on ad spend. Product Line Expansion: The brand is looking to expand its offerings, with potential new partnerships and further expansion into home automation and exterior shading solutions.

"As we prepare to launch BloomScale and continue to enhance the support we offer our franchisees, we're focused on more than just growth, we're equipping every member of our network with the tools and resources to truly succeed," said Jeff Wharton, CEO of Bloomin' Blinds . "2025 is a pivotal year for us, marking the start of a new era where innovation, empowerment, and community are at the forefront. Our mission is clear: to foster a thriving network that embraces new technologies, supports one another, and delivers exceptional value to our customers."

For more information on the Bloomin' Blinds franchise opportunity, visit .

About Bloomin' Blinds

Bloomin' Blinds has been the name customers have trusted for blinds repairs and installation services since 2001. The team has developed a reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction thanks to years of consistent quality, friendly team members, affordable prices, and a wide range of products and services. And the best part: everything is brought directly to you via mobile service vans that are fully-equipped to handle all service needs. Serving more than 150 territories across the country, Bloomin' Blinds is on a path of accelerated franchise development. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Bloomin' Blinds