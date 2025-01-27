PM Modi To Inaugurate ‘Make In Odisha’ Conclave, Launch 38Th National Games In Uttarakhand Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi is all set to kick off two major events on Tuesday, during his visit to Odisha and Uttarakhand.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 'Utkarsh Odisha' – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar at around 11 a.m. and then will to Dehradun in Uttarakhand to inaugurate the 38th National Games. This year, the theme of the National Games is titled 'Green Games'.

Utkarsh Odisha is a flagship Global Summit, being hosted by the state government, aimed at positioning Odisha as the anchor of the Purvodaya vision as well as the leading investment destination and industrial hub in India.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Make in Odisha Exhibition, highlighting the achievements of the state in developing a vibrant industrial ecosystem. The two-day conclave will be held from January 28-29. It will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities in making Odisha, a preferred investment destination.

The conclave will host CEOs and Leaders' Roundtables, Sectoral Sessions, B2B meetings, and Policy Discussions, ensuring targeted engagement with investors across the globe.

Later in the day, in Uttarakhand, PM Modi will inaugurate the 38th National Games in Dehradun. The 'Green Games' are being held in Uttarakhand during its Silver Jubilee year and will be organized in 11 cities across 8 districts of Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14.

About 36 states and one union territory will participate in the National Games and will see the competition in 35 sports disciplines spread over 17 days. Out of 35 disciplines, 33 sports will see players being rewarded with medals.

Yoga and Mallakhamb have been included in the National Games for the first time. More than 10,000 athletes from across the country will participate in the event.

A special park, called the Sports Forest, will be developed near the venue, where more than 10,000 saplings will be planted by athletes and guests.