BJP Conducts Sensing Process For Bypoll Candidates In Surat

(MENAFN- IANS) Surat, January 27 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, on Monday, began a sensing process at its Udhna office in Surat to evaluate prospective candidates for the by-election to the vacant Ward No 18.

The vacancy arose following the death of BJP Corporator Gemar Desai.

A team of two observers, including BJP MLA from Gandevi Assembly constituency Naresh Patel, has arrived in Surat to assess the candidates vying for the position.

As the dates for the local self-government by-elections were recently announced, the BJP is taking proactive steps to finalise its candidate for the by-election.

The sensing process, being conducted by the team of observers, is aimed at hearing from different aspiring candidates, who have shown interest in contesting for the vacant seat.

The process is expected to continue into Monday evening, party leaders said.

After gathering all necessary insights, the observers will compile a report, which will be submitted to the State Parliamentary Board for further evaluation.

A final decision will be made on which candidate will be nominated for the by-election.

The BJP has expressed confidence in securing a victory in this crucial seat.

Gujarat's local body elections are scheduled to take place on February 16.

The elections will include a range of local government bodies, such as municipal corporations, municipalities, and panchayats.

Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with re-polling scheduled for February 17, if necessary.

The counting of votes will take place on February 18, and the entire election process is expected to be completed by February 21.

The elections will cover several areas, including the Junagadh Municipal Corporation and 66 municipalities, as well as three taluka panchayats.

Additionally, by-elections will be held for vacant seats in the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Surat.

However, the election date for the Kheda District Panchayat has not been announced yet.

In line with the state government's policies, the elections will include reservations for various communities.

About 27 per cent of the seats will be reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 14 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (STs), and 7 per cent for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

These reservations are aimed at ensuring equitable representation across different communities within the local governance structures.

The last local body elections in Gujarat were held two years ago, and since then, several municipalities and panchayats have been operating without elected representatives.

The upcoming elections are expected to address this gap and restore democratic processes at the grassroots level, ensuring more effective governance.