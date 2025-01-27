College Course Teaches Philly Students To Appreciate Beer − Whether They're Tailgating Or Fine Dining

Author: Paul O'Neill

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching.

Title of course:

The Fundamentals of Beer

What prompted the idea for the course?

After 25 years of working in professional kitchens and as a server in fine dining, I became an adjunct professor and then director of special projects in the Food and Hospitality Management department at Drexel University. Lynn Hoffman, the founder of the school's program and the author of“The Short Course in Beer ,” suggested we create a 10-week beer course.

It seemed like a no-brainer, given beer's popularity with college students. But it was also an opportunity to help our students appreciate beer's dizzying array of styles, as well as its deep cultural and historical significance – including right here in Philadelphia .

What does the course explore?

The course explores the history of brewing and how different societies – specifically Sumerian, German, English and Belgian – influenced the ingredients and brewing techniques used to make different styles of beers.

Some styles are named after their city of origin – for example, pilsners originated in Pilzen , Czech Republic. Others are derived from the brewing procedure.“Lager,” for example, is German for“to stock or store .” These beers are stored at refrigerated temperatures for months after they're brewed in order for residual flavors to subside, making way for a cleaner, crisper and more refreshing profile . Meanwhile,“porters” are named after the London working-class longshoremen – those who loaded and unloaded cargo at ports – who commonly consumed them.

After studying the foundational aspects of beer, students learn about its evolution in America, with a focus on the Philadelphia region.

For example, Yuengling , originally named Eagle Brewery , was established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles outside Philadelphia, and is credited with being America's oldest continuously operating brewery. And in the city itself, local brewer Robert Hare Jr. made what George Washington referred to as“the best porter in Philadelphia ,” just down the street from where America's first lager was purportedly brewed by Bavarian expat John Wagner around 1840.

We also discuss current Philadelphia-area brewers such as the Philadelphia Brewing Company , Dock Street and Yards , and their impact on the city's craft beer industry.

Why is this course relevant now?

Beer and other alcoholic beverages have a significant financial impact on the restaurant industry, where many businesses operate on thin margins . Restaurants can attract diners with a dynamic beverage offering. A good beer program requires an informed staff, locally brewed options and an array of diverse styles. They might showcase classic lagers and ales alongside popular contemporary favorites such as New England IPAs and Italian pilsners, and off-the-wall experiments like Fruity Pebbles kettle sour ales .

What's a critical lesson from the course?

Beer appreciation is not inebriation.

There is a proper way to analyze beer through sight, aroma, palate texture and flavor. We use a tasting grid to guide students through this process. First we assess the beer's color, clarity and foam, which gives us our initial ideas regarding the beer's character. We then evaluate the beer's aroma, which is derived from the grains, hops and fermentation. Then we sip and focus on the texture of the beer to determine the weight of it on the palate, the quality of the carbonation and the mouthfeel – whether it is thin, full or silky. Last, we assess the flavor profile.

Students get the opportunity to distinguish the various malt and hop characters present in many popular beer styles – from the crisp, biscuit or cracker flavor and light green bitterness of a pilsner, to the dried fruit and dark caramel-laden quality of doppelbocks, to the cold-brew coffee style of dry stouts.

“Tasting” and not simply“drinking” beer enables students to understand and appreciate what is in their glass. It is also important to note that when analyzing a beer, the glass must be clean, clear and of a certain shape – tulip . Having a globe to swirl the beer allows tasters to judge the viscosity, test the carbonation and open up the aromas.



Lynn Hoffman's“Short Course in Beer” offers a digestible summation of beer styles, history and how beer can be enjoyed in settings ranging from tailgates to fine dining.

Joshua Bernstein's“The Complete Beer Course” illustrates the beer family tree in great detail, includes interviews with prominent brewers and provides textbook examples of various beer styles.

The Brewers Association's Style Guidelines and Tasting Grid are go-to guides for how beer styles are delineated using a scale of color, bitterness and flavor attributes.

Six 1-oz. weekly samples allow students to taste historical representations and current iterations of a particular beer style, such as Bohemian pilsners, German hefeweizens, English bitters and Belgian tripels. We also do a guided tour and tasting at one of Philadelphia's larger independent craft beer brewers, Yards brewery .

What materials does the course feature?What will the course prepare students to do?

Students learn about the history of beer production and its cultural relevance, and develop an understanding of tasting notes and profiles for various beer styles so they can distinguish between ale and lager family styles. By the end of the course, they should also be able to design their own beer menu for a restaurant.